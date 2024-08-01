Time for a freight upcycle?

Land Line
Advanced Search
August-September 2024
•
SJ Munoz
|
Business
OOIDA Compliance Connection helps drivers maintain driver files, equipment files, carrier permits and more – simplifying record keeping.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024
Thinking of making the jump to becoming an owner-operator? OOIDA’s Truck To Success course will equip you with the knowledge you need.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2024
Trucking costs are increasing. That’s according to ATRI’s 2024 Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking.
An owner-operator’s successful challenge to a pay dispute with a large carrier shows that even airtight lease-on agreements may have some leaks.
By Tyson Fisher | August-September 2024
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Latest Podcasts