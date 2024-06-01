Ticking time bomb?
Researchers gain control of a truck by hacking its ELD
Related Articles
Federal
House member pushes back against bill to increase carriers’ minimum insurance
Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., recently told Land Line Now that an effort to increase motor carriers’ minimum insurance would be devastating.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
Federal
New DOL rule extends overtime pay to millions
Millions of additional U.S. workers could be eligible for overtime pay under a new rule from the U.S. Department of Labor.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
Federal
AEB rule expected this year
FMCSA and NHTSA appear poised to move forward with a rulemaking that would mandate AEB systems on heavy-duty vehicles.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
Federal
On hold?
Most truckers don’t want a speed limiter mandate. So they likely won’t be upset to hear that FMCSA is behind in releasing a proposal.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.