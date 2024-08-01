‘This song is for y’all’

Country singer’s new tune serves as tribute to truckers

August-September 2024

Land Line Staff

|

A trip to 2022’s Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., inspired a song dedicated to the na
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Sisters of the Road

Features

‘Glossy meets gritty’

Photographer Anne-Marie Michel found a passion for capturing images and stories of female truckers with her “Sisters of the Road” exhibit.

By Erin Wisdom-Watson | August-September 2024

homelessness, trucking, OOIDA

Features

Keeping the faith

OOIDA life member Tim Guest has lived an incredible journey from homelessness to a career in trucking. Guest credits his faith through it all.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024

Special Olympics

Features

Helping the cause

Truck convoys raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics every year. Find out how you can get involved and support a great cause.

By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2024

GBATS

Features

GBATS returning in 2025

The Guilty By Association Truck Show will return to 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 25-27, 2025. Over 750 trucks are expected.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024