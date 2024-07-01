The Truck Parking Zone – July 2024
Paying the price
Related Articles
News
PHMSA proposes increase to hazmat fees
PHMSA wants to increase the hazmat rates for its federal registration and fee assessment program. Truckers have through Aug. 22 to comment.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
News
‘Defying real-world reality’
A coalition of states is taking California to court over its Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, which it deems unconstitutional.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
News
High-priced honk
A trucker was recently found negligent in blasting an excessively loud horn that led to a construction worker’s hearing loss.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
News
Charge to undo emission standards
A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.