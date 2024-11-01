The Parking Zone – November 2024
One (truck) stop shop
Related Articles
News
Regulatory guidance comment period focuses on personal conveyance
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued about 1,300 regulatory guidance documents in hopes of providing clarity.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2024
News
Nuclear verdicts in trucking highlight need for tort reform
Three massive nuclear verdicts highlight the need for tort reform. What can be done, and what can truckers do to protect their business?
By Tyson Fisher | November 2024
News
Department of Commerce wants ban on tech from China, Russia
The Department of Commerce in September proposed a rule to prohibit connected vehicle technology from China and Russia.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2024
News
Truck Leasing Task Force tackles lease-purchase programs
FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force will hold another meeting in November before it delivers it recommendations to the agency.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2024
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.