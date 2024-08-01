The Parking Zone – August/September 2024
More money, less problems
Committed to testing
A proposal to reclassify marijuana’s drug status will not prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from testing for the substance.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
Heavy burden
Dozens of lawmakers in the House and Senate are united against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule for heavy-duty vehicles.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
UCR fees to increase in 2025
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the new UCR fees in a final rule that was published in the Federal Register on June 17.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
FMCSA appoints acting administrator
FMCSA named Vinn White as the agency’s acting administrator in June. Sue Lawless had directed the agency since January.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
