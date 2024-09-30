The (chain) laws of the land

Driving in wintry conditions can be difficult, as can keeping up with a complex system of regulations. Put those endeavors together, and you have the especially challenging task of adhering to chain laws.

But Land Line is here to help with our annual state-by-state chain law guide. Keep this magazine in your truck during the coming months as a reference for staying safe and compliant in snow and ice.

This list is checked each year to ensure accuracy. Although the information has been updated, it’s still a good idea to check with a state’s Department of Transportation, as state governments tend to make decisions on the fly when conditions get really bad. Some may require chains on certain highways under certain conditions, so always check a state’s 511 system before driving in winter weather. You can also access information on road conditions in all 50 states under the “resources” tab at LandLine.Media.

Alaska

When chains are permitted depends on location:

No chains on a paved highway or road from April 15 through Sept. 30 below 60 degrees north latitude (Anchor Point, Homer, Kodiak and cities and towns in southeast Alaska)

No chains on a paved highway or road from May 1 through Sept. 15 above 60 degrees north latitude (all communities north of Ninilchik)

There is one exception: Chains are not allowed on the paved portions of the Sterling Highway from May 1 through Sept. 15. The commissioner of public safety will by emergency order provide additional lawful operating periods based on unusual seasonal or weather conditions.

California

California does not require trucks to carry chains during any specified time period. When the weather hits, though, it takes at least eight chains for a standard tractor-trailer configuration to comply with the regulations.

Chains or cables?

Conventional tire chains and cable chains are permitted, as are other less-conventional devices such as Spikes-Spider winter traction devices. Trucks with cable-type chains are legal but may be restricted at times due to severe conditions, which can happen commonly at higher elevations such as Donner Pass.

California is OK with automatic chaining systems. However, anyone with automatic chains may still be required to add more “traditional” chains to fully comply with the placement requirements.

Placement

California’s chain requirements for an 18-wheeler are as follows:

All four tires on the single drive axle

The two outside tires on each of the dual drive axles

One tire on each side of the trailer (front or rear axle or staggered is OK)

No chains are required on the steering axle

Route-specific

Chains are most often required in the higher mountain passes of Northern California, such as:

Interstate 5 north of Redding

Interstate 80 over Donner Pass between Sacramento and Reno

S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit between Lake Tahoe and Sacramento

Chains are also sometimes required on these roads:

State Route 58 near Tehachapi between Bakersfield and Mojave

Interstate 15 over Cajon Pass between Victorville and San Bernardino

Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and Bakersfield

However, snow can fall unseasonably at higher elevations at many locations in California. Chains may be required at any time at these higher elevations when conditions warrant.

Colorado

Colorado’s chain law applies to every state, federal and interstate highway throughout the state. The chain law is in effect when drivers are notified by roadside signs. Drivers also may call 511. Truckers need chains for the four tires of the drive axle to be in compliance. There is no requirement to carry extra chains or cables.

Previously, Colorado required all vehicles with a gross weight rating of at least 16,001 pounds traveling on Interstate 70 between mile marker 133, Dotsero, and mile marker 259, Morrison, to carry sufficient chains to be in compliance from Sept. 1 through May 31. But as of this Sept. 1, that requirement also applies to the following areas:

I-70 west of mile maker 259 (Morrison)

State Highway 9 from mile maker 63 (Frisco) to mile marker 97 (Fairplay)

U.S. Route 40 west of mile marker 256 (Empire)

U.S. Route 50 west of mile marker 225 (Salida)

U.S. Route 160 west of mile marker 304 (Walsenburg)

U.S. Route 285 west of mile marker 250 (Morrison)

U.S. Route 550 (entire route)

Not carrying chains incurs a $50 fine plus a $17 surcharge. That fine increases to $500 plus a $79 surcharge for not using chains when required or to $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge for blocking a roadway due to lack of chain use when the law is in effect.

There are two levels of the Colorado chain law:

Level 1/Code 17 – Single-drive-axle, combination commercial vehicles must chain up all four drive tires. Cables are not allowed in this instance. All other commercial vehicles must have either snow tires or chains to proceed. Level 1/Code 17 may be implemented any time there is snow covering any part of the traveled portion of pavement on an ascending grade.

Level 2/Code 18 – Chains are required for all commercial vehicles. All four tires of single-drive tractors and tandem-drive tractors must be chained. Auto transports must comply to the extent possible without causing damage to hydraulic lines. Level 2/Code 18 may be implemented any time there is snow covering the entire traveled portion of pavement on an ascending grade or when driving conditions dictate that this level is necessary to protect safety and to minimize road closures.

Chains or cables?

The following are approved devices:

Metal chains that consist of two circular metal loops, one on each side of the tire, connected by at least nine evenly spaced loops across the tread. Dual tire chains are acceptable.

Wheel sanders that carry enough sand to get the vehicle through the restricted area.

Automatic chains that spin under the drive wheels automatically as traction is lost.

Textile traction device, a fabric boot that encompasses the tire. The only textile device that has been approved for use on Colorado highways is the AutoSock.

Cables are allowed in only two instances. The first is if they are made with steel cross-member rollers of 0.415 inches or greater in diameter (and even those can’t be used on single-drive-axle tractors). Secondly, they can be used on a tandem-power drive axle, where any type of cable can be used only if there are chains on the two outside tires of one of the power drive axles and cables on two or more tires of the other power drive axle.

Where to stop

For those who really don’t want to chain up or if conditions have made roads impassable, Colorado provides a smattering of emergency parking spaces along I-70 that are spread between Exit 2, Rabbit Valley, and Exit 429, Bethune. It also offers a number of chain-up stations for commercial vehicles, which are located at:

Mile markers 178, 183, 184 (shoulder), 187 (shoulder), 195, 203 (scenic area), 205, 219, 228, 241, 251, 289 and 343 on eastbound I-70

Mile markers 358, 263, 260, 254 (Buffalo Overlook), 228, 223, 221, 219, 213, 197 and 179 on westbound I-70

Mile marker 157 on northbound Interstate 25

Mile marker 172 on southbound I-25

Connecticut

Cables and chains are allowed only from Nov. 15 through April 30. No minimum number of chains is outlined in the regulations. Violators will first receive a warning, but all subsequent offenses will result in a fine not more than $200.

Delaware

This is one of a number of states that don’t require but do allow the use of tire chains “for safety because of snow, ice or other conditions tending to cause a vehicle to slide or skid.” Studded tires are allowed on all motor vehicles using highways from Oct. 15 through April 15.

State officials can restrict travel on highways during emergency situations. Travel is limited by a two-level system.

The Level II driving restriction allows travel only by emergency vehicles, essential government personnel, health care providers and vehicles carrying food and fuel.

A Level III driving ban limits travel to only emergency vehicles and essential employees, such as snowplow operators. The Level III ban also prohibits retaliation by employers against employees complying with the travel ban.

Previously, the state-operated with a three-level system. At Level I, motorists were encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling roadways and advised to avoid nonessential travel. This part of the statute has since been repealed.

Florida

State statutes don’t cover the issue. Tire chains probably aren’t a necessity in the Sunshine State.

Georgia

The Georgia DOT may close or limit access to portions of a state highway due to inclement weather. In the event this occurs, signs will be posted to communicate to drivers that tire chains are required to proceed.

For commercial vehicles with four or more drive wheels, tire chains must be installed on each of the outermost drive tires for driving on a road that has been declared “limited access” due to inclement weather.

“Tire chains” are defined as “metal chains (that) consist of two circular metal loops, positioned on each side of a tire, connected by not less than nine evenly spaced chains across the tire tread or any other traction devices as provided for by rules and regulations of the commissioner of public safety.”

Furthermore, any driver who causes a wreck or blocks the flow of traffic when not complying with the above laws on a limited-access highway can be fined up to $1,000.

Hawaii

It doesn’t seem Hawaii would need a tire chain law, but it has one. Tire chains are permissible “on either the Mauna Kea access road above Hale Pohaku or on any other road within the Mauna Kea Science Reserve leased to the University of Hawaii.”

Idaho

Officials in Idaho can determine, at any time, that Lookout Pass on Interstate 90, Fourth of July Pass on I-90 or Lolo Pass on U.S. Highway 12 are unsafe, either individually or as a group. If that happens, signs will alert drivers to chain up.

If the alert is in effect, drivers must chain up at least one tire on each side of the drive axles and one axle at or near the rear of each trailer. Idaho defines chains as two circular metal loops, one on each side of the tire, connected by not less than nine evenly spaced chains across the tread.

On a side note, studs are prohibited from May 1 through Sept. 30.

Indiana

In addition to tire chains allowed when needed, Indiana also allows “tires in which have been inserted ice grips or tire studs, including retractable tire studs” from Oct. 1 through May 1. Just make sure those studs are no more than 3/32 of an inch beyond the tread of the traction surface and do not damage the road.

Kentucky

There are no specific dates for the use of tire chains or how many must be used. However, the state is specific about the type of chains that are allowed.

Here’s the exact language from the Kentucky statute: “Where chains are used on rubber-tired vehicles, the cross chains shall be not more than three-fourths (3/4) of an inch in thickness or diameter, and shall be spaced not more than 10 inches apart, around the circumference of the tires.”

Maine

Vehicles cannot have tires with metal studs, wires, spikes or other metal protruding from the tire tread from May 1 through Oct. 1. (That timeframe can be extended if needed.) Anyone wanting to run studded tires outside of this window must apply for a special permit. Otherwise, there is nothing noted within the law regulating the use of tire chains.

Maryland

The Maryland regulations can be misleading. In one section, the state has the boilerplate language allowing the use of snow chains if needed.

However, elsewhere the regulations state that chains may be required in Maryland if a snow emergency is declared. Snow emergencies can be declared for individual roads or statewide. Travel – other than for motorcycles – is prohibited on any highway that is designated and appropriately marked by signs as a vehicle emergency route when a snow emergency is in effect, unless the vehicle is equipped with chains or snow tires on at least one wheel at each end of a driving axle.

The regulations also state, “From Nov. 1 through March 31, owners of vehicles registered in Allegany County, Carroll County, Frederick County, Garrett County or Washington County are exempt from the prohibition of the use of tires … (with) any block, stud, flange, cleat or spike or any other protuberance of any material, other than rubber, that projects beyond the tread of the traction surface of the tire.”

Massachusetts

Massachusetts prohibits the use of studded tires and chains from May 1 through Nov. 1 without a permit. The law does not specifically mention chains. However, the Massachusetts State Patrol confirmed the regulation applies to chains. It also should be noted that commercial vehicles can be ordered off roadways during “snow emergencies.”

Missouri

According to state law, “No person shall operate any motor vehicle upon any road or highway of this state between the first day of April and the first day of November while the motor vehicle is equipped with tires containing metal or carbide studs.”

Montana

The chain law goes into effect when roadside signs tell all drivers to chain up. The state’s requirement when the law is in effect is for all “driver wheels” to be chained. The use of pneumatic tires that feature an embedded block, stud, flange, cleat, spike or other protuberance that is retractable is allowed only from Oct. 1 through May 31, except that one of those tires may be used for a spare in case of tire failure. Not using chains when they’re required will result in a minimum $250 fine, which will increase to $750 when this failure causes a closure of all lanes in one or both directions of a highway.

Nevada

There aren’t specific dates for chain laws to be in effect. Roadside signs will let drivers know when chaining up is required. Truckers will need to chain at least two wheels on the main drive axle and also are required to chain “two braking wheels of any trailing vehicle in a combination of vehicles.”

New Jersey

New Jersey goes a little beyond the standard “chains are permitted when needed” directive. The state allows chains of reasonable proportions when roads, streets and highways are slippery due to rain, snow, ice, oil, manner of construction or other reason.

However, no chains can be used at any time on improved highways when highway conditions do not make such use necessary for the “safety of life or property.” Also, the state prohibits the use of chains “likely to be thrown so as to endanger any person or property.”

New York

If New York officials, either state or local, post a route as a snow emergency route, all vehicles traveling on it will be required to have snow tires and/or chains. There are no specifics mandating the number of chains or placement.

North Dakota

In addition to the standard “chains whenever reasonably needed,” North Dakota also allows metal studs up to 1/16 inch beyond tread from Oct. 15 through April 15.

Ohio

Pretty much the same as North Dakota, but studded tires can be used only from Nov. 1 through April 15.

Oklahoma

State code permits chains “of reasonable proportions” upon any vehicle when required for safety due to snow, ice or other conditions tending to cause a vehicle to skid. Sounds pretty basic, but there’s a catch: “The use of such tires or tire chains shall be limited to vehicles with rated capacities up to and including 2 tons.” In other words, trucks are not allowed to have tire chains.

Oregon

Oregon’s law applies to all highways in the state. Signs tell drivers when they are required to carry chains and when they are required to use them. Truckers need to have six chains on hand to comply, and those who don’t carry and use chains may be subject to a Class A traffic violation. The accompanying fine is $880.

Placement

The state gives a couple different directives regarding which of a tractor’s tires must be chained:

A tandem-drive-axle tractor must have chains on two tires on each side of the primary drive axle (in other words, all four tires of the main axle).

If both axles are powered, the tractor must have chains on one tire on each side of each drive axle (again, four chains total are required, just not on the inside tires).

On the trailer, here’s the deal: Chains also must be placed on two tires, one on each side, staggered with one on the outside tire of the front axle and one on the outside tire of the opposite rear axle.

Pennsylvania

This is another state that allows tire chains during “periods of snow and ice emergency,” as well as one that can declare emergency snow routes. If officials declare an emergency snow route when the roadway is covered with ice or snow, only vehicles with snow tires or “tire chains on two tires on a driven axle” may proceed.

South Dakota

The South Dakota DOT has the authority to restrict travel on roads. Signs will alert drivers to these restrictions. Violating the restrictions could result in a Class 2 misdemeanor conviction. Tire chains or “sufficient traction devices” are allowed. Drivers don’t have to wait for the signs to tell them to put on chains; chains also are allowed if conditions tending to cause a skid are present. For the most part, traction devices are allowed only from Oct. 1 through April 30.

Tennessee

There has been some confusion about chain laws in Tennessee, which may be why the Tennessee Department of Safety posted a video on Facebook explaining them. Simply put, anyone planning to drive in an area of Tennessee with inclement weather must carry at least one set of chains, according to Lt. Bill Miller. He did not say drivers have to use them, however. Perhaps another video is in order.

Utah

The Utah DOT or law enforcement agencies have the authority to determine when road conditions require traction devices. Drivers will be notified by road signs, message boards, UDOT’s traffic app and UDOT’s social media accounts.

When inclement conditions hit Utah, trucks must have traction devices. Certain sections of highways require them during severe winter weather. A map designating these can be found on UDOT’s website.

UDOT defines traction devices as those that improve tire traction on icy or snowy roads through the use of high-friction objects. Examples include tire chains, sand distribution devices, tire studs and other devices similar in function. A vehicle is considered appropriately equipped when it has devices on all tires, with an exception allowed in the case of dual tires, where at least one in the dual mounting must have a traction device.

Vermont

Vermont states that the secretary of transportation, the commissioner of motor vehicles, the commissioner of public safety or their designees have the authority to decide if the use of chains will be required. The regulation mandates that the “advance notice shall be given to the traveling public through signage and, whenever possible, through public service announcements.” This language also mandates that adequate space be provided to chain up.

Vehicles with semitrailers or trailers that have a tandem-drive axle towing a trailer must have chains:

On two tires on each side of the primary drive axle, or if both axles of the vehicle are powered by the drive line, on one tire on each side of each drive axle

On one tire of the front axle and one tire on one of the rear axles of the trailer

Failing to chain up when required can result in a fine of $1,000. That fine doubles if noncompliance impedes the flow of traffic on a highway.

Washington

Those traveling into higher elevations should carry chains and have approved traction tires whenever winter weather is possible, especially Nov. 1 through March 31. It takes five chains to comply with the requirement. However, all vehicles of more than 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight must carry two extra chains in the event that road conditions require the use of more chains or if chains in use are broken or otherwise useless.

Chains or cables?

Chains must have two sides attached with cross sections. Cables are allowed. Plastic chains are prohibited.

Placement

On a dual-axle tractor, the outside tires on both axles will need to be chained in addition to one tire on either side of each trailer axle. Tractors equipped with wide-base singles will have to chain each tire on each drive axle.

Route-specific

All vehicles and combinations of vehicles of more than 10,000 pounds must carry sufficient tire chains from Nov. 1 through April 1 on the following routes:

I-90 between North Bend (mile marker 32) and Ellensburg (mile marker 101)

I-82 between Ellensburg Exit 3 (mile marker 3) and Selah Exit 26 (mile marker 26)

SR 97 between mile marker 145 and the junction with SR 2

SR 2 between Dryden (mile marker 108) and Index (mile marker 36)

SR 12 between Packwood (mile marker 135) and Naches (mile marker 187)

SR 97 between the Columbia River (mile marker 0) and Toppenish (mile marker 59)

SR 410 from Enumclaw to Naches

SR 20 between Tonasket (mile marker 262) and Kettle Falls (mile marker 342)

SR 155 between Omak (mile marker 79) and Nespelem (mile marker 45)

SR 970 between mile marker 0 and mile marker 10

SR 14 between Gibbons Creek (mile marker 18) and intersection of Cliffs Road (mile marker 108.40)

SR 542 Mount Baker Highway between mile marker 22.91 and mile marker 57.26

Wyoming

When Wyoming officials enact the chain law, commercial vehicles must have chains on at least two of the drive wheels of the vehicle at opposite ends of the same drive axle. Signs will notify drivers when the chain law is in effect.

Not complying can cost drivers a minimum of $250, but anyone who blocks a highway due to failing to use chains can expect a $750 fine.

Canadian provinces and territories

As with their counterparts to the south, Canadian provinces and territories have created a patchwork of chain laws for truckers to navigate. Our annual compilation of chain laws helps to reduce the guesswork.

Below is a comprehensive roundup of chain- and studded-tire-related laws in all 10 provinces and three territories. As with U.S. chain laws, Land Line updates this list annually. Although we aim to ensure accurate information, always be on the safe side and have chains in your truck in preparation for a worst-case scenario. This is especially true the farther north you travel.

Alberta

No regulations require or prohibit the use of tire chains or studded tires. However, Alberta makes a point to let drivers know that any who damage roads through the use of chains could be cited.

British Columbia

Chains and studded tires are fine when needed. In fact, drivers can be fined for not having proper tires. The Ministry of Transportation will have signs posted saying, “Must carry tire chains, Oct.1-April 30.” The government also notes that public notices or signs may provide different information regarding dates, weather conditions or any other criteria deemed necessary.

In addition, the government states that commercial drivers who travel outside the greater Vancouver and greater Victoria areas in the winter are required to carry chains or other acceptable traction devices. Any vehicle found crossing those boundaries without proper tires is subject to a fine. Truckers need only to carry, not install, chains at this point. However, when encountering a sign or flashing amber lights with a message that indicates vehicles over a certain posted gross vehicle weight must use chains, then the chains must be installed. Chains on a typical tractor-trailer combination must be on all four tires of the main drive axle. There is no chain requirement on the trailer.

Drivers who bypass an active chain-up area without chains installed are subject to a $598 fine, while those who aren’t carrying chains when and where they’re required will be fined $196.

New Brunswick

It is permissible to use tire chains and studded tires in cases of “exceptional weather conditions.” Studded snow tires are permitted any time except from May 1 through Oct. 15.

Newfoundland and Labrador

According to provincial regulations, “a person shall not operate a motor vehicle on a highway when there is snow or ice on the surface of the highway unless” snow tires or tire chains are fitted on the drive axle.

Northwest Territories

Essentially, tire chains are allowed during icy or snowy road conditions.

Nova Scotia

The province’s Registry of Motor Vehicles recommends using snow tires, tire chains or studded tires on snow and ice, although this isn’t a legal requirement. Studded tires are allowed only from Oct. 15 through May 31.

Nunavut

Drivers may use tire chains in Nunavut as needed.

Ontario

Tire chains are not allowed in Ontario. The law is a bit trickier when it comes to studded tires. To start, they are allowed only from Sept. 1 through May 31. Failure to limit use to the given parameters comes with a fine of up to $1,000.

In order to use studded tires, the driver must be a resident of Northern Ontario – defined to include the territorial districts of Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Timiskaming – or must own a business in the region. Out-of-province vehicles traveling in Ontario for less than a month also may use studded tires. Residents of Southern Ontario are not permitted to use them.

Prince Edward Island

Tire chains are allowed when conditions call for them. Studded tires may be used only from Oct. 1 through May 31.

Quebec

Chains may be used only by emergency vehicles, farm tractors or any road vehicle used for snow removal or winter maintenance from Oct. 15 through May 1. Studded tires are acceptable only on passenger vehicles from Oct. 15 through May 1. There are no regulations that specifically mention heavy trucks and winter tires. Per a conversation with a representative from the Ministry of Transportation, chains and studs are prohibited on heavy trucks.

Saskatchewan

Chains aren’t required but can be used when needed. There’s no timeframe restriction for using studded tires.

Yukon

Chains aren’t required but can be used when needed. There’s no timeframe restriction for using studded tires. LL