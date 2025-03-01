Text scam targets Maryland road users

Land Line
With deployment on public highways imminent and a favorable political environment in place, driverless trucks are gearing up for takeoff.
By Tyson Fisher | March-April 2025
Legislation in six statehouses across the nation addresses concerns about autonomous large trucks on state roadways.
By Keith Goble | March-April 2025
Citing an “urgent national security risk,” the Department of Commerce issued a final rule regarding connected vehicle technology.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2025
Calling for fairness, thousands of truck drivers recently told FMCSA that the time to enforce broker transparency is now.
