Test driving a trio of Kenworths
Eaton-Paccar transmissions smooth except when stuck
Keeping you compliant
OOIDA’s drug and alcohol consortium – CMCI – was established to keep members compliant with federal drug and alcohol testing requirements.
By SJ Munoz | June 2024
Tough market
The OOIDA Foundation’s market update that was released in April provided a sobering outlook for the months ahead. Hope remains for later in 2024.
By SJ Munoz | June 2024
Truck To Success set for Oct. 22-24
OOIDA will hold its annual Truck To Success educational training in Blue Springs, Mo., this October. Learn how to improve your business.
By SJ Munoz | June 2024
‘Spec for a Wreck’ or maybe not
“Spec for a Wreck” was the name of an educational session at the latest Technology & Maintenance Council meeting in New Orleans.
By Tom Berg | June 2024
Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.