Survey says Americans prefer fuel tax hike to mileage fee

July 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

In its 15th annual survey looking into federal-level transportation tax revenue, San José State Uni
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

cargo theft

News

Cargo theft incidents surge in 2024

Cargo thefts for the first quarter of 2024 were estimated to cost nearly $155 million, according to a recent report from CargoNet.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024

electric trucks

News

$ticker $hock

New emission standards will effectively force adoption of electric trucks, a move that stakeholders say is way too soon.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

The Truck Parking Zone

News

The Truck Parking Zone – July 2024

While Congress continues to hasn’t effectively addressed truck parking, the private sector is moving in, nickel and diming truckers to death.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

Supreme Court

News

Supreme Court ruling a win for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The way that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is funded does not violate the Constitution, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2024

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.