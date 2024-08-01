Supreme Court v. federal regulations

Land Line
August-September 2024
Tyson Fisher
News
A proposal to reclassify marijuana’s drug status will not prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from testing for the substance.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
Dozens of lawmakers in the House and Senate are united against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule for heavy-duty vehicles.
FMCSA named Vinn White as the agency’s acting administrator in June. Sue Lawless had directed the agency since January.
This issue’s edition of State Watch takes a look at a variety of transportation bills in statehouses around the country.
By Keith Goble | August-September 2024
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
