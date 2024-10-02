State Watch – October 2024
Related Articles
News
FMCSA considers revising safety fitness determinations
Over the summer, FMCSA held three listening sessions to get feedback on how to determine a motor carrier’s safety fitness rating.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2024
News
Trucking companies file lawsuits over DOL rule
A worker classification rule from the U.S. Department of Labor has prompted multiple trucking related lawsuits.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2024
News
Trucking needs new regulatory environment, OOIDA says
Trucking’s current regulatory environment is “dysfunctional,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told Congress at a recent hearing.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2024
News
Broker transparency
OOIDA asked FMCSA in 2020 to issue a proposal to address the lack of broker transparency. That proposal is scheduled for October.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2024
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.