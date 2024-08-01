State Watch – August/September 2024
Related Articles
News
Committed to testing
A proposal to reclassify marijuana’s drug status will not prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from testing for the substance.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
News
Heavy burden
Dozens of lawmakers in the House and Senate are united against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule for heavy-duty vehicles.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
News
UCR fees to increase in 2025
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the new UCR fees in a final rule that was published in the Federal Register on June 17.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
News
FMCSA appoints acting administrator
FMCSA named Vinn White as the agency’s acting administrator in June. Sue Lawless had directed the agency since January.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.