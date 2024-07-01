State Watch – July 2024
•
|
Related Articles
News
Towing reforms approved at statehouses
Unfair towing practices are the topic of new laws enacted in three states. The issue continues to receive consideration in one statehouse.
By Keith Goble | July 2024
News
New York governor hits pause button on congestion pricing
Gov. Kathy Hochul suspended New York City’s congestion pricing plan indefinitely, putting the program’s fate in its current form in question.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
News
Rescheduling marijuana: What does it mean for truckers?
The Department of Justice wants to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug. What does that mean for the trucking industry?
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
News
Divided underride committee’s charter extended through June 2025
A committee tasked with finding ways to reduce underride crashes has another year to deliver its report to NHTSA.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2024
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.