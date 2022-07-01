Truckers to feds: Slow your roll

Drivers speak out against FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal

July 2022

Mark Schremmer

|

Everyone can agree that way too many fatality crashes occur on America’s roadways each year. Nearl
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
PrePass

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related Articles

truck parking

News

Truck parking funding gets support from top House reps

Rep. Peter DeFazio and two Republican colleagues are leading another charge toward dedicated funding for increasing truck parking capacity.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2022

Robin Hutcheson

News

Senate committee considers Robin Hutcheson as FMCSA nominee

A Senate committee considered the nomination of Robin Hutcheson to be FMCSA’s next administrator. She’s been the deputy administrator since January.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2022

FMCSA, emergency declaration

News

FMCSA emergency declaration still going

FMCSA’s extension through the end of August means that the emergency declaration is set to remain in effect for at least two-and-a-half years.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2022

TSA

News

TSA bill hopes to streamline application process

The TSA Security Threat Assessment Application Modernization Act is intended to streamline the enrollment systems.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2022