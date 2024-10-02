Slight Detour – October 2024

Land Line
October 2024
Ryan Witkowski
Features
Ten rookie truckers with a military background are vying for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.
By Land Line Staff | October 2024
Soon, TravelCenters of America will announce another class of Citizen Driver award recipients. Nominations are being accepted.
An infamous truck-eating bridge in Missouri is getting a facelift. Organizers say the bridge’s new look is about more than just clever art.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2024
Truckers For Troops will host its annual fundraiser to provide care packages and necessities to active troops and veterans Nov. 11-17.
By SJ Munoz | October 2024
