Slight Detour – March/April 2025

March-April 2025
Ryan Witkowski
Features
OOIDA President Todd Spencer joined the Association in 1976 and has served on the board of directors and as executive vice president.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2025
Fuel is a trucker’s No. 1 expense. Meet the people at OOIDA working to help members control that cost.
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2025
For more than 40 years, the Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest has showcased some of the most eye-catching trucks on the road.
By Land Line Staff | March-April 2025
Through a blog posted by the Kansas Department of Transportation, one trucker offered some safety advice to drivers of four-wheel vehicles.
