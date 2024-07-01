Slight Detour – July 2024

Bring the heat

July 2024

Ryan Witkowski

|

I’m not sure if it was the changing of the seasons or maybe just something in the air, but this ye
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

truckers, Roses and Razzberries, Roses & Razzberries

Features

Roses & Razzberries – July 2024

Roses to a quick-thinking driver and more parking in Indiana. Razzberries for an exemption renewal and costs of converting to electric.

By SJ Munoz | July 2024

trucking history

Features

Trucking History – July 2024

July is a busy month in trucking history, with everything from first over-the-road trips to one of many revisions of hours of service.

By SJ Munoz | July 2024

thankful, OOIDA, tour trailer, OOIDA on the road

Features

OOIDA on the Road – July 2024

This edition of OOIDA on the Road features several members of the Association with decades of experience behind the wheel.

By Land Line Staff | July 2024

Features

Caught on the lot – July 2024

Once again, Bryan “Boss Man” Martin has caught some fine looking trucks on the lot of Four State Trucks in Joplin, Mo.

By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | July 2024