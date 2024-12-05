You gotta believe

December2024/January 2025

Ryan Witkowski

|

I’m a sucker for tall tales and conspiracy theories. Maybe it was years of watching “The X Files
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

truck drivers, Roses and Razzberries, Roses & Razzberries

Features

Roses and Razzberries – December 2024/January 2025

This edition of Roses and Razzberries gives praise to a Good Samaritan and calls out a city ordinance that bans truck parking.

By SJ Munoz | December2024/January 2025

Road Warrior

Features

Road Warrior grand prize winner presented with $25,000

Pilot Flying J awarded Liz Leon of Victorville, Calif., $25,000 as part of its 2024 Road Warrior contest. Four $1,000 winners were announced.

By SJ Munoz | December2024/January 2025

OOIDA

Features

OOIDA scholarship accepting applications until Feb. 1

As OOIDA accepts applications for its 2025 scholarships, the program is approaching half a million dollars awarded.

By Land Line Staff | December2024/January 2025

veterans community project

Features

Veterans Community Project receives support from truckers

The Veterans Community Project gains additional support from OOIDA members. Find out how truckers are helping to continue VCP’s mission.

By Ryan Witkowski | December2024/January 2025