Roses & Razzberries – June 2024
OOIDA announces 2024 Mary Johnston Scholarship winners
OOIDA announced the Mary Johnston Scholarship winners. Mason Houghton, grandson of life member Ronnie Martin, won this year’s $2,000 award.
By SJ Munoz | June 2024
Transition Trucking award nominations being accepted
Nominations for this year’s Transition Trucking Award will be accepted through June 20. The winner will receive a Kenworth T680.
By Land Line Staff | June 2024
Trucking around the world
Trucking not only keeps the country moving but also makes the world go ‘round, in that it serves as vital a role elsewhere as it does here.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | June 2024
Dog days of trucking?
This story probably never happened. But would you put it past big trucking from putting dogs behind the wheel if they could?
By John Bendel | June 2024
