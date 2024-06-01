Roses & Razzberries – June 2024

June 2024

SJ Munoz

|

ROSES to VFW Post 4372 in Odessa, Texas, for providing truckloads full of goods to those affected by
Related Articles

OOIDA

Features

OOIDA announces 2024 Mary Johnston Scholarship winners

OOIDA announced the Mary Johnston Scholarship winners. Mason Houghton, grandson of life member Ronnie Martin, won this year’s $2,000 award.

By SJ Munoz | June 2024

transition trucking

Features

Transition Trucking award nominations being accepted

Nominations for this year’s Transition Trucking Award will be accepted through June 20. The winner will receive a Kenworth T680.

By Land Line Staff | June 2024

trucking

Features

Trucking around the world

Trucking not only keeps the country moving but also makes the world go ‘round, in that it serves as vital a role elsewhere as it does here.

By Erin Wisdom-Watson | June 2024

trucking

Features

Dog days of trucking?

This story probably never happened. But would you put it past big trucking from putting dogs behind the wheel if they could?

By John Bendel | June 2024

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.