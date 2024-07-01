Roses & Razzberries – July 2024

July 2024

SJ Munoz

|

ROSES for the addition of truck parking spaces along Interstates 65, 70 and 74 in Indiana. As part o
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

truck convoy

Features

Reaching a milestone

The annual Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish truck convoy recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. Here’s what made this year’s event a special one.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024

trucking radio

Features

The homestretch

Trucking radio legend Dave Nemo is planning to step away from the mic. Find out what he plans to do in his final year of full-time hosting.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024

trucker

Features

All are welcome

Road Angel Trucker Center in Brownstown, Ill., provides numerous free amenities to truck drivers including lighted parking and food.

By SJ Munoz | July 2024

detour

Features

Slight Detour – July 2024

Venomous snakes, the many uses of crickets, and police in disguise make up this edition of Slight Detour.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.