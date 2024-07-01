Roses & Razzberries – July 2024
Related Articles
Features
Reaching a milestone
The annual Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish truck convoy recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. Here’s what made this year’s event a special one.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
Features
The homestretch
Trucking radio legend Dave Nemo is planning to step away from the mic. Find out what he plans to do in his final year of full-time hosting.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
Features
All are welcome
Road Angel Trucker Center in Brownstown, Ill., provides numerous free amenities to truck drivers including lighted parking and food.
By SJ Munoz | July 2024
Features
Slight Detour – July 2024
Venomous snakes, the many uses of crickets, and police in disguise make up this edition of Slight Detour.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.