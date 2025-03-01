Road Law – March/April 2025

Land Line
March-April 2025
Jeff McConnell and James Mennella
Business
Although “Confessions of a Freight Broker” is fiction, it may reveal some rather ugly truths about the freight brokerage industry.
By John Bendel | March-April 2025
The Connect system alerts Volvo and Mack truck owners to schedule service visits. It can send its driver to the closest service center.
By Tom Berg | March-April 2025
Reports of cargo theft continued to rise in 2024. The crime has become so prevalent that one industry insider said that it has reached “unprecedented levels.”
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2025
OOIDA’s annual Truck To Success seminar features a few presentations on financial topics for those looking to begin a trucking business.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | March-April 2025
