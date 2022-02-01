Repetitive message remains true

Collin Long, director of government affairs, joined OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office in 2016. Originally from Allentown, Pa., and graduated from Syracuse University with a B.A. in international relations.

He began his career in Washington as a staffer for U.S. Representative Charlie Dent, R-Pa. He subsequently served as senior director of government affairs for the Portland Cement Association (PCA), representing America’s cement manufacturers on Capitol Hill. During his time in D.C., Long has worked on a variety of transportation issues.