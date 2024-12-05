Ready to rally?

Land Line
December2024/January 2025
•
SJ Munoz
|
News
Delays can be good or bad depending on your perspective. Especially when it comes to truckers and the regulatory arena.
By Mark Schremmer | December2024/January 2025
Driverless trucks will hit public roads for the first time in 2025, a sink-or-swim moment for the autonomous vehicle industry.
By Tyson Fisher | December2024/January 2025
According to FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force, hundreds of thousands of drivers have been affected by predatory lease-purchase agreements.
The increased use of technology for vehicles promises to improve safety. However, the tech also opens the door to cybersecurity threats.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
