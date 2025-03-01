Proud of past, focused on future

Land Line
March-April 2025
SJ Munoz
Features
Fuel is a trucker’s No. 1 expense. Meet the people at OOIDA working to help members control that cost.
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2025
For more than 40 years, the Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest has showcased some of the most eye-catching trucks on the road.
By Land Line Staff | March-April 2025
Through a blog posted by the Kansas Department of Transportation, one trucker offered some safety advice to drivers of four-wheel vehicles.
The next Mid-America Trucking Show will look to surpass the 56,000 attendees that made their way to the Kentucky Exposition Center in 2024.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2025
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
