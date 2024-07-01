PHMSA proposes increase to hazmat fees

Truckers have through Aug. 22 to comment on agency’s proposal

July 2024

Ryan Witkowski

|

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration wants to increase the rates for its feder
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Advanced Clean Fleets

News

‘Defying real-world reality’

A coalition of states is taking California to court over its Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, which it deems unconstitutional.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

trucker

News

High-priced honk

A trucker was recently found negligent in blasting an excessively loud horn that led to a construction worker’s hearing loss.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

truck emission

News

Charge to undo emission standards

A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

mileage fee

News

Survey says Americans prefer fuel tax hike to mileage fee

A simple majority is fine with certain mileage fees, but nearly three-quarters support a fuel tax increase under certain conditions.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024