PHMSA proposes increase to hazmat fees

Land Line
Advanced Search
July 2024
•
Ryan Witkowski
|
News
A coalition of states is taking California to court over its Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, which it deems unconstitutional.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
A trucker was recently found negligent in blasting an excessively loud horn that led to a construction worker’s hearing loss.
A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.
A simple majority is fine with certain mileage fees, but nearly three-quarters support a fuel tax increase under certain conditions.
Latest Podcasts