Pay to play

December2024/January 2025
Tyson Fisher
News
Analysts expect a freight market upcycle in 2025. Andrew King, director of the OOIDA Foundation, explained how that could play out.
By SJ Munoz | December2024/January 2025
Delays can be good or bad depending on your perspective. Especially when it comes to truckers and the regulatory arena.
By Mark Schremmer | December2024/January 2025
Driverless trucks will hit public roads for the first time in 2025, a sink-or-swim moment for the autonomous vehicle industry.
By Tyson Fisher | December2024/January 2025
According to FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force, hundreds of thousands of drivers have been affected by predatory lease-purchase agreements.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
