Open-road tolling coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike in 2025

October 2024
Land Line Staff
News
A worker classification rule from the U.S. Department of Labor has prompted multiple trucking related lawsuits.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2024
Over the summer, FMCSA held three listening sessions to get feedback on how to determine a motor carrier’s safety fitness rating.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2024
Trucking’s current regulatory environment is “dysfunctional,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told Congress at a recent hearing.
OOIDA asked FMCSA in 2020 to issue a proposal to address the lack of broker transparency. That proposal is scheduled for October.
