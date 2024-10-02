Open-road tolling coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike in 2025

October 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The Pennsylvania Turnpike recently announced plans to move to open-road tolling in January 2025. The
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

trucking

News

Trucking companies file lawsuits over DOL rule

A worker classification rule from the U.S. Department of Labor has prompted multiple trucking related lawsuits.

By Tyson Fisher | October 2024

FMCSA

News

FMCSA considers revising safety fitness determinations

Over the summer, FMCSA held three listening sessions to get feedback on how to determine a motor carrier’s safety fitness rating.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2024

truckers

News

Trucking needs new regulatory environment, OOIDA says

Trucking’s current regulatory environment is “dysfunctional,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told Congress at a recent hearing.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2024

broker transparency

News

Broker transparency

OOIDA asked FMCSA in 2020 to issue a proposal to address the lack of broker transparency. That proposal is scheduled for October.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2024