OOIDA’s Truck to Success open for registration

June 2021

Land Line Staff

|

If you want to learn about becoming an owner-operator, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Associ
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
TruckTractorTrailer

Related Articles

News

Railroading truckers into higher insurance costs?

Congressman decries minimum insurance increase for rail while promoting one for trucking.

By Mark Reddig | June 2021

minimum insurance

News

OOIDA not alone in minimum insurance fight

OOIDA has been fighting any attempts to increase truckers’ minimum insurance rates. Even better, OOIDA is not alone.

By Mark Schremmer | June 2021

Risk retention groups, minimum insurance OOIDA

News

Everything old is new again

Liability insurance availability was a problem before – and risk retention groups were the solution.

By Mark Reddig | June 2021

highway bill

News

Setting the stage

Before lawmakers finish crafting the next highway bill, OOIDA attempts to push them away from measures harmful to truckers.

By Mark Schremmer | June 2021