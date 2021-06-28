OOIDA’s Truck to Success open for registration

Land Line
Congressman decries minimum insurance increase for rail while promoting one for trucking.
By Mark Reddig | June 2021
OOIDA has been fighting any attempts to increase truckers’ minimum insurance rates. Even better, OOIDA is not alone.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2021
Liability insurance availability was a problem before – and risk retention groups were the solution.
Before lawmakers finish crafting the next highway bill, OOIDA attempts to push them away from measures harmful to truckers.
