’Tis the season for show trucks
Three things epitomize the summer so far for Marty Ellis, driver of OOIDA’s tour trailer. Top of t
Related Articles
Features
Switching lanes: Dunking and trucking
Derrick Walker, a forward for the University of Nebraska basketball team, saw an opportunity to build a future with his own trucking business.
By SJ Munoz | July 2022
Features
Granting wishes
Another successful effort at the Mother’s Day Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2022
Features
Looking for leads
A collaboration between the Washington State Patrol and Royal Canadian Mounted Police is working to Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2022
Features
Convoy for a cause
Truckers took to the highways of Rhode Island to help raise money for a great cause, Special OlympicSubscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2022