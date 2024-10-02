OOIDA puts future owner-operators on the road to success

Land Line
October 2024
Ryan Witkowski
Business
Existing companies are required to submit beneficial ownership information reports by the start of 2025. Find out what you need to know.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2024
Motor carriers continue to have to combat nuclear verdicts. A $90 million verdict was reached even though the trucker wasn’t at fault.
By John Bendel | October 2024
TuSimple reached a large settlement in a lawsuit that accused the company of misrepresenting the capabilities of its self-driving trucks.
Freight rates have improved some, but the trucking market is not out of the woods quite yet. That’s according to the OOIDA Foundation.
By SJ Munoz | October 2024
