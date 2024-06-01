OOIDA on the Road – June 2024

Land Line
Advanced Search
June 2024
•
Land Line Staff
|
Features
OOIDA announced the Mary Johnston Scholarship winners. Mason Houghton, grandson of life member Ronnie Martin, won this year’s $2,000 award.
By SJ Munoz | June 2024
Nominations for this year’s Transition Trucking Award will be accepted through June 20. The winner will receive a Kenworth T680.
By Land Line Staff | June 2024
Trucking not only keeps the country moving but also makes the world go ‘round, in that it serves as vital a role elsewhere as it does here.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | June 2024
This story probably never happened. But would you put it past big trucking from putting dogs behind the wheel if they could?
By John Bendel | June 2024
Latest Podcasts