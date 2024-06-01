OOIDA announces 2024 Mary Johnston Scholarship winners

Land Line
Nominations for this year’s Transition Trucking Award will be accepted through June 20. The winner will receive a Kenworth T680.
Trucking not only keeps the country moving but also makes the world go ‘round, in that it serves as vital a role elsewhere as it does here.
This story probably never happened. But would you put it past big trucking from putting dogs behind the wheel if they could?
OOIDA represents approximately 150,000 members in the United States and Canada. Member feedback is essential to the Association.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
