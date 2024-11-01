On the road and on the run

Land Line
November 2024
•
Erin Wisdom-Watson
|
Features
As is the case every year, Wreaths Across America needs some assistance from truckers in order to carry out its annual mission.
By Ryan Witkowski | November 2024
OOIDA member Marc Robinson of Challis, Idaho, lost his arm in a crash earlier this year in Ohio, but it could have been much worse.
By SJ Munoz | November 2024
The annual effort to give out the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is down to five finalists, all military veterans.
Truckers For Troops will host its annual fundraiser for active military personnel and veterans Nov. 11-17.
