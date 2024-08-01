Of interest

Land Line
August-September 2024
Tyson Fisher
|
Business
OOIDA Compliance Connection helps drivers maintain driver files, equipment files, carrier permits and more – simplifying record keeping.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024
Thinking of making the jump to becoming an owner-operator? OOIDA’s Truck To Success course will equip you with the knowledge you need.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2024
A long-awaited freight upcycle may not come until 2025, the OOIDA Foundation reports. Find out how the Foundation reached that conclusion.
Trucking costs are increasing. That’s according to ATRI’s 2024 Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
