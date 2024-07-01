New York governor hits pause button on congestion pricing

July 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

Just a few weeks before congestion pricing in New York City was set to begin, the controversial toll
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

driver pay

News

Increasing driver pay can lead to fewer traffic deaths

Regulating truckers to death hasn’t reduced traffic fatalities, but one researcher has found a way to lower crash rates: increase driver pay.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

Smuggler's Notch

News

Smugglers’ Notch now includes chicanes to stop trucks

After numerous attempts to stop trucks from entering Smugglers’ Notch failed, Vermont transportation officials are trying something new.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

commercial vehicles

News

Commercial vehicle travel is focus of new Colorado law

Colorado’s governor has signed a law adding chain, left lane and speed enforcement rules for commercial vehicles traveling around the state.

By Keith Goble | July 2024

camera

News

Speed, red-light cameras topic of legislation in nine states

Speed camera and red-light camera use is a topic of rule revisions approved and pursued at nine statehouses across the country.

By Keith Goble | July 2024

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.