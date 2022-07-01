‘Taj Mahal of rest areas’ now open in North Carolina

Land Line
Advanced Search
July 2022
•
Ryan Witkowski
|
News
The FMCSA has proposed mandating speed limiters for trucks as a way to reduce fatality crashes. OOIDA and most truckers say it would make things worse.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2022
Rep. Peter DeFazio and two Republican colleagues are leading another charge toward dedicated funding for increasing truck parking capacity.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2022
A Senate committee considered the nomination of Robin Hutcheson to be FMCSA’s next administrator. She’s been the deputy administrator since January.
FMCSA’s extension through the end of August means that the emergency declaration is set to remain in effect for at least two-and-a-half years.
Latest Podcasts