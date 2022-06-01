Land Line
June 2022
Ryan Witkowski
Features
Celebrate the history of trucking at the 2022 American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show in Springfield, Ill.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022
Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree on the horizon. This year’s show is scheduled for July 14-16 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop.
The 2022 version of Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be held at Branson Landing in Branson, Mo. The show is scheduled from June 9-11.
By Land Line Staff | June 2022
Not all truckers have a show truck. But there are plenty who have great looking trucks. Check out who got “Caught on the Lot.”
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | June 2022
