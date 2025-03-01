Money in the bank

The employees behind OOIDA’s fuel card work to keep members’ costs low

March-April 2025

Ryan Witkowski

|

It’s no secret that fuel is a trucker’s No. 1 cost. According to the American Transportation Res
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

OOIDA

Features

Proud of past, focused on future

OOIDA President Todd Spencer joined the Association in 1976 and has served on the board of directors and as executive vice president.

By SJ Munoz | March-April 2025

SuperRigs

Features

Georgia bound

For more than 40 years, the Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest has showcased some of the most eye-catching trucks on the road.

By Land Line Staff | March-April 2025

safety

Features

Safety is a two-way street

Through a blog posted by the Kansas Department of Transportation, one trucker offered some safety advice to drivers of four-wheel vehicles.

By Land Line Staff | March-April 2025

MATS

Features

MATS organizers expecting over 56,000 attendees

The next Mid-America Trucking Show will look to surpass the 56,000 attendees that made their way to the Kentucky Exposition Center in 2024.

By SJ Munoz | March-April 2025