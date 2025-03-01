Money in the bank

Land Line
March-April 2025
Ryan Witkowski
Features
OOIDA President Todd Spencer joined the Association in 1976 and has served on the board of directors and as executive vice president.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2025
For more than 40 years, the Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest has showcased some of the most eye-catching trucks on the road.
By Land Line Staff | March-April 2025
Through a blog posted by the Kansas Department of Transportation, one trucker offered some safety advice to drivers of four-wheel vehicles.
The next Mid-America Trucking Show will look to surpass the 56,000 attendees that made their way to the Kentucky Exposition Center in 2024.
