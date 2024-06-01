‘Misguided’ EPA rule finds opposition

Land Line
June 2024
Tyson Fisher
|
Federal
Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., recently told Land Line Now that an effort to increase motor carriers’ minimum insurance would be devastating.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
Millions of additional U.S. workers could be eligible for overtime pay under a new rule from the U.S. Department of Labor.
FMCSA and NHTSA appear poised to move forward with a rulemaking that would mandate AEB systems on heavy-duty vehicles.
Most truckers don’t want a speed limiter mandate. So they likely won’t be upset to hear that FMCSA is behind in releasing a proposal.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014.
