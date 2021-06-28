Mafia Secrets – July 2021

Land Line
June 2021
Bryan "Boss Man" Martin
|
Features
The second annual Women in Trucking Driver of the Year award was presented to Nikki Weaver, a company driver for FedEx Freight.
By SJ Munoz | June 2021
OOIDA members earn prestigious Citizen Driver award for 2021.
By Land Line Staff | June 2021
Longtime company driver Marty Ellis says he’s glad to be part of something larger than himself as skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer.
By Chuck Robinson | June 2021
Driving a truck is all she ever wanted to do.
