Mafia Secrets – February 2022

Ring of Fire

December 2021/January 2022

Bryan "Boss Man" Martin

|

The separation occurred in 1994. That is when Charles “Oil Can” Hale’s dad sold this 1985 Pete
OOIDA President Todd Spencer at hall of fame ceremony

Features

OOIDA receives Hall of Fame status

OOIDA’s sole purpose has been to fight for the rights of truckers with a mission of one voice for truckers everywhere. Nearly 50 years after its founding, the Association continues that fight today.

By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022

ATHS inaugural hall of fame class

Features

ATHS celebrates 50 years of remembering and preserving truck history

All in all, it was the kind of celebration the American Truck Historical Society envisioned it would be, and excitement for what’s to come in the next 50 years continues to build.

By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022

"Wee Pete" driven by Remington "Rooster" Davis.

Features

‘Rooster’ creates a buzz

Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.

By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022

2020-21 Highway Hero Award

Features

Calling all heroes

Goodyear is accepting nominations through 2021 for the 2020-21 Highway Hero Award, which is given to a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022