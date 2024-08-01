Keeping the faith

Land Line
August-September 2024
SJ Munoz
Features
Photographer Anne-Marie Michel found a passion for capturing images and stories of female truckers with her “Sisters of the Road” exhibit.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | August-September 2024
Truck convoys raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics every year. Find out how you can get involved and support a great cause.
By Ryan Witkowski | August-September 2024
The Guilty By Association Truck Show will return to 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 25-27, 2025. Over 750 trucks are expected.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024
Country singer Makenzie Phipps released “Eighteen Wheels” earlier this year and already has received thousands of views on YouTube.
By Land Line Staff | August-September 2024
