Land Line
June 2022
Ryan Witkowski
Business
Many drivers use lease-purchase agreements with the hope of becoming an owner-operator. If you’re considering this, OOIDA says you need to do your homework.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022
OOIDA’s Truck to Success is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 in Blue Springs, Mo. Virtual attendance also will be available.
Will driverless trucks fundamentally change trucking? Probably not as much as they might think. And they won’t all make the cut.
By John Bendel | June 2022
The trucking industry is poised to look drastically different. Are electric, autonomous trucks on the horizon or still fodder for sci-fi?
By Tyson Fisher | June 2022
