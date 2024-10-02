Land Line
October 2024
Ryan Witkowski
Ten rookie truckers with a military background are vying for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.
By Land Line Staff | October 2024
Soon, TravelCenters of America will announce another class of Citizen Driver award recipients. Nominations are being accepted.
Truckers For Troops will host its annual fundraiser to provide care packages and necessities to active troops and veterans Nov. 11-17.
By SJ Munoz | October 2024
OOIDA senior member Alan Kitzhaber recently surpassed 4 million miles behind the wheel. Kitzhaber currently drives for Oakridge Transport.
