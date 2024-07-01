It’s all in the details

Deadline to register for the in-person version of Truck to Success is Oct. 1

July 2024

SJ Munoz

Interested in becoming an owner-operator? Best position yourself for success by attending OOIDA’s
Road law

Business

Road Law – July 2024

Road Law reminds truck drivers not to say too much when receiving a ticket from a police officer. Professionalism goes a long way.

By Jeff McConnell and James Mennella | July 2024

Trucking & Taxes

Business

Trucking & Taxes – July 2024

Trucking & Taxes explores the topic of retiring as an owner-operator and provides an overview of the options available.

By Barry G. Fowler | July 2024

2290

Business

Get a jump on your Form 2290 filing

very year, truck owners must pay the Form 2290 Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax. The registration period is open but closes the end of August.

By Land Line Staff | July 2024

Mack

Business

Mack’s stronger LEDs

One of the brightest ideas to come out of 20th century technology is the light-emitting diode,

By Jami Jones | July 2024

