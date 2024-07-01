It’s all in the details

Land Line
July 2024
SJ Munoz
Business
Road Law reminds truck drivers not to say too much when receiving a ticket from a police officer. Professionalism goes a long way.
By Jeff McConnell and James Mennella | July 2024
Trucking & Taxes explores the topic of retiring as an owner-operator and provides an overview of the options available.
By Barry G. Fowler | July 2024
very year, truck owners must pay the Form 2290 Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax. The registration period is open but closes the end of August.
By Land Line Staff | July 2024
One of the brightest ideas to come out of 20th century technology is the light-emitting diode
By Jami Jones | July 2024
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
