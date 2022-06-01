Is virtual reality simulator training the future for trucking? One tech company thinks so

Land Line
Advanced Search
June 2022
•
Ryan Witkowski
|
Business
Many drivers use lease-purchase agreements with the hope of becoming an owner-operator. If you’re considering this, OOIDA says you need to do your homework.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022
OOIDA’s Truck to Success is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 in Blue Springs, Mo. Virtual attendance also will be available.
Personal conveyance can be an important tool for truckers logging hours of service. Knowing how and when to use it is the key, though.
Will driverless trucks fundamentally change trucking? Probably not as much as they might think. And they won’t all make the cut.
By John Bendel | June 2022
Latest Podcasts