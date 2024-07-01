Increasing driver pay can lead to fewer traffic deaths

July 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

Safety groups have been relying on technology to reduce crashes involving large trucks, but the numb
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

electric trucks

Federal

Going electric?

A trucking executive wanted to create a facility for a fleet of 30 electric trucks. City officials thought he was joking.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2024

electric trucks

Federal

$ticker $hock

New emission standards will effectively force adoption of electric trucks, a move that stakeholders say is way too soon.

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

marijuana

Federal

Rescheduling marijuana: What does it mean for truckers?

The Department of Justice wants to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug. What does that mean for the trucking industry?

By Tyson Fisher | July 2024

underride

Federal

Divided underride committee’s charter extended through June 2025

A committee tasked with finding ways to reduce underride crashes has another year to deliver its report to NHTSA.

By Mark Schremmer | July 2024

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.