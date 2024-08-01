In the know

Land Line
OOIDA Compliance Connection helps drivers maintain driver files, equipment files, carrier permits and more – simplifying record keeping.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024
A long-awaited freight upcycle may not come until 2025, the OOIDA Foundation reports. Find out how the Foundation reached that conclusion.
Trucking costs are increasing. That’s according to ATRI’s 2024 Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking.
An owner-operator’s successful challenge to a pay dispute with a large carrier shows that even airtight lease-on agreements may have some leaks.
By Tyson Fisher | August-September 2024
