In the know

Attendees say OOIDA’s Truck To Success is ‘worth every penny’

August-September 2024

Ryan Witkowski

|

When it comes to being an owner-operator, the little things can make or break your business. Knowing
Related Articles

compliance

Business

OOIDA’s Compliance Connection

OOIDA Compliance Connection helps drivers maintain driver files, equipment files, carrier permits and more – simplifying record keeping.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024

Freight

Business

Time for a freight upcycle?

A long-awaited freight upcycle may not come until 2025, the OOIDA Foundation reports. Find out how the Foundation reached that conclusion.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024

Trucking costs

Business

Costly operations

Trucking costs are increasing. That’s according to ATRI’s 2024 Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2024

Lease-on agreement

Business

David vs. Goliath

An owner-operator’s successful challenge to a pay dispute with a large carrier shows that even airtight lease-on agreements may have some leaks.

By Tyson Fisher | August-September 2024