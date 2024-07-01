‘Icing on the cake’

Land Line
July 2024
SJ Munoz
Features
July is a busy month in trucking history, with everything from first over-the-road trips to one of many revisions of hours of service.
By SJ Munoz | July 2024
This edition of OOIDA on the Road features several members of the Association with decades of experience behind the wheel.
By Land Line Staff | July 2024
Once again, Bryan “Boss Man” Martin has caught some fine looking trucks on the lot of Four State Trucks in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | July 2024
OOIDA recognized Military Appreciation Month with an additional fundraising campaign to benefit active military personnel and veterans.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
